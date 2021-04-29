Who are Seal Ambassadors?
Seal Ambassadors are US-based brand ambassadors who opt-in to free, early copies of Seal Press books and agree to share them with their online communities.
How do Seal Ambassadors promote Seal Press books?
Seal Ambassadors share books across their social channels, blogs, and/ or podcasts. They may also post reviews on platforms like Goodreads or their favorite retailer’s websites.
Ambassadors receive a quarterly newsletter with the latest Seal Press book news and upcoming new releases. Ambassadors will be asked to select the books they’re most interested in promoting within their community then review and share across their channels.
Why should I APPLY to join Seal Ambassadors?
- Get a first look at Seal Press’s exciting new releases
- Stay in the loop on all Seal Press book news
- Exclusive access to advance copies, book merchandise, and more
- Chance to be featured on Seal Press’s Instagram
- Share groundbreaking, boldly conceived books with your community
How do I apply?
- Step 1: Tell us about yourself by completing the application form below
- Step 2: Turn your social profiles to public
- Step 3: Follow us @sealpress on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter
- How do I know if I've been accepted?
- After you apply you'll receive a submission message confirming receipt of your application. On June 7, 2021 Seal Ambassadors accepted into the program will receive a congratulations email.