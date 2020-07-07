Seal Press Summer Activist Reading Guide
Just because you may be spending the summer indoors doesn’t mean you can’t make a difference. From feminism to anti-racism to LGBTQIA rights, we have something to inspire every budding activist.
Feminism
Full Frontal Feminism
by Jessica Valenti
The #1 must-read book for a new generation of feminists who refuse to accept anything less than equality and justice for all women
“Full Frontal Feminism tackles serious feminist issues with a sense of humor and justified anger.”
—Bitch Magazine
She the People
by Jen Deaderick
Illustrated by Rita Sapunor
A sweeping, smart, and smart-ass graphic history of women’s ongoing quest for equality
Clever and dynamic, She the People is informative, entertaining, and a vital reminder that women still aren’t fully accepted as equal citizens in America
Unscrewed
by Jaclyn Friedman
An urgent account of sexual politics, feminism, and the rules of power in America—and a potent vision for the way forward
“This book should be required reading in schools across the US. Honest, sometimes painful, and brimming with empathy. It couldn't have come at a better time. Jaclyn draws you in to a world of possibility. I am hopeful reading her writing. There is so much work to do to change the systems in which we live and Jaclyn gives us practical applicable ways of doing it.”—Tatiana Maslany, Emmy–winning star of Orphan Black
The Women Who Made New York
by Julie Scelfo
Illustrated by Hallie Heald
An illuminating, elegant history of New York City, told through the stories of the women who made it the most exciting and influential metropolis in the world
“What would NYC be without women? In this glittering volume, Julie Scelfo provides the indisputable answer: not much. These women are my muses.”—Zac Posen
The Pleasure Gap
by Katherine Rowland
In The Pleasure Gap, Katherine Rowland rejects the idea that women should settle for diminished pleasure; instead, she argues women should take inequality in the bedroom as seriously as we take it in the workplace and understand its causes and effects.
“In The Pleasure Gap, Katharine Rowland takes on a feminist issue that has not received the attention it deserves: the inequality between women and men in the fraught and intimate area of sexual pleasure. Well-written and deeply researched, this book illuminates a topic that has profound implications for women's personal happiness and well-being.”—Elaine Tyler May, author of America and the Pill: A History of Promise, Peril, and Liberation
Stop Telling Women to Smile
by Tatyana Fazlalizadeh
The debut book from a celebrated artist on the urgent topic of street harassment
“Tatyana's art does what all great art does: tells the truth about our times. Her portraits of women are not only beautiful, they give women a space to have their truths heard. She is formidable and strong in her art, and our society is better for it.”—Spike Lee
Antiracism
So You Want to Talk About Race
by Ijeoma Oluo
In this New York Times bestseller, Ijeoma Oluo offers a hard-hitting but user-friendly examination of race in America
“So You Want To Talk About Race is a landmark book for our times. Oluo does more than deliver tough, blunt truths about the realities of racism, power and oppression. She also, in bracing fashion, offers a vision of hope; a message that through dialogue and struggle, we can emancipate ourselves from what she calls ‘the nation's oldest pyramid scheme: white supremacy.’ That is why I don't think this is merely one of the most important books of the last decade. It is also one of the most optimistic. To write such a book in these difficult times is in and of itself, a daring and beautiful act.”—Dave Zirin, sports editor at The Nation and author of What's My Name, Fool?: Sports and Resistance in the United States
The Memo
by Minda Harts
From microaggressions to the wage gap, The Memo empowers women of color with actionable advice on challenges and offers a clear path to success.
“In this eye-opening and timely book, Minda Harts puts words to our discomfort and our at-work slights, and gives us solutions and action steps to help secure our professional development and well-being. The Memo is a must read for all women of color in business (and for all people who want to do better).”
—Natashia Deón, NAACP Image Award Nominee and author of Grace
More than Ready
by Cecilia Munoz
Advice and inspiration for women of color seeking new heights of influence, from the “incredible” top Latinx advisor to President Obama (Jennifer Palmieri, author of Dear Madam President).
“Cecilia is a wise guy who happens to be a woman, a ‘domestic’ worker whose ‘house’ work included the White House’s public policy, an ‘only’ and a ‘first’ too many times in her life as a Latina. She shares with us what her triumphs and mistakes have taught her, stories that clear the way for women following in her brilliant path."—Sandra Cisneros, author of The House on Mango Street
Colonize This!
Edited by Daisy Hernández
Edited by Bushra Rehman
Newly revised and updated, this landmark anthology offers gripping portraits of American life as seen through the eyes of young women of color
“These contemporary ‘sistah outsiders; don't shy away from sticky issues when addressing the complexities of their lives. Refusing to simplify in order to fit into someone's mold, these women dare you to dismiss them.”—Bust
LGBTQIA Rights
Transgender History, second edition
by Susan Stryker
A timely second edition of the classic text on transgender history, with a new introduction and updated material throughout
“An invaluable text for anyone who wants to better understand evolving concepts of gender. Essential.”
—CHOICE
Whipping Girl
by Julia Serano
In this updated second edition, biologist and trans woman Julia Serano reveals a unique perspective on femininity, masculinity, and gender identity.
In addition to debunking popular misconceptions about transsexuality, Serano makes the case that today’s feminists and transgender activists must work to embrace and empower femininity—in all of its wondrous forms.
Trans Like Me
by CN Lester
A personal and culture-driven exploration of the most pressing questions facing the transgender community today, from a leading activist, musician, and academic
In Trans Like Me, CN Lester takes readers on a measured, thoughtful, intelligent yet approachable tour through the most important and high-profile narratives around the trans community, turning them inside out and examining where we really are in terms of progress. Trans Like Me explores the ways that we are all defined by ideas of gender—whether we live as he, she, or they—and how we can strive for authenticity in a world that forces limiting labels.
